Will more teams carry three (or more) quarterbacks on the active roster this year?

Despite the presence of rules aimed at keeping quarterbacks healthy, the 2023 season featured an unprecedented number of quarterback injuries. Will that cause teams to be more prepared for that possibility in 2024?

The specific question becomes whether teams will have at least three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster this season. Many opt for two, with a third on the practice squad. After the league’s collective 2023 experience, it might be prudent to keep a third quarterback on the team.

Some might even consider keeping four.

The Browns currently have four. One of them isn’t a camp arm who is destined to be cut. From Deshaun Watson to Jameis Winston to Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Tyler Huntley, all have NFL starting experience. Winston was the first pick in the 2015 draft. Thompson-Robinson is Cleveland’s developmental option. Hell, Huntley made it to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

Maybe the Browns are thinking that there will be an opportunity to trade one of the veteran backups in August. Maybe they think they can get one of them to take a spot on the practice squad. Regardless, the Browns used five different starting quarterbacks in 2023. They know the importance of quantity.

All teams should, even if they didn’t directly experience it. Last year, it was understandable for a team to be caught shorthanded at the position. With so many dipping deep into the depth chart in 2023, owners won’t want to hear excuses in 2024 if/when teams aren’t ready to go with a viable and prepared quarterback following an injury to the starter. Or to the backup.