Will Rams find a trade partner for Cooper Kupp?

During Super Bowl week, Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp disclosed that the Rams are trying to trade him. Although trades can’t become official until the new league year opens next month, tentative deals can be reached at any time before then.

In the two weeks since Kupp revealed that the Rams are trying, there have been no reports that the Rams have found any interested parties.

Kupp’s $20 million compensation package for 2025 becomes a potential sticking point, since his new team might not be willing to make the investment. Which means that the Rams might have to pay some of the money, or that Kupp might have to take less.

Kupp’s value will be driven by the role that his next team envisions. From Kupp’s perspective, he doesn’t believe he had fallen off. Instead, the Rams have pivoted to Puka Nacua as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Would another team install Kupp as WR1? If so, $20 million could be viewed as a bargain.

When Kupp plays, he still performs at a high level. But he has missed 18 games over the past three seasons due to injury. His production translates to 1,000-yard seasons in 2022, 2023, and 2024, if he’d been available for all 17 games. The durability issues since his massive 2021 season (145 catches, 1,947 yards, 16 touchdowns) could become a concern for 2025 and beyond.

He’s due a $7.5 million roster bonus on March 15, $5 million of which is fully guaranteed (with offset language, we’re told). A decision is surely coming before the full $7.5 million is earned and payable with no potential reduction.

It all comes down to whether a new team will take on the full $20 million and whether the Rams will pay some of it in order to get a deal done. If the Rams or the new team expect him to take less and he declines, an outright release becomes a potential option.

Regardless, Kupp seems to be destined to continue his career elsewhere. DraftKings has the Broncos are the current betting favorites, at +450. The Lions are next at +550, with the Commanders and Patriots at 650 each.