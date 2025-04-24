 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
nbc_pft_mockdraft_250424.jpg
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
nbc_pft_mockdraft_250424.jpg
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will someone jump the Saints for Mykel Williams?

  
Published April 24, 2025 05:17 PM

After word emerged that Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that could cause him to miss the 2025 season, the betting odds swung toward the Saints taking quarterback Shedeur Sanders — and the question became whether someone would jump the line in front of the Saints to get him.

Now that the odds have dramatically readjusted, with the Saints penciled in for Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams, it’s fair to now ask whether someone will try to jump past the Saints to get Williams.

Here’s a team to watch: The 49ers.

The 49ers currently pick at No. 11. They could move up to No. 8 in a trade with the Panthers, or to No. 7 in a trade with the Jets, to get Williams before the Saints can take him.

If that happens, here’s a name to watch for the Saints at No. 9: Marshall defensive end Mike Green.