Will someone jump the Saints for Mykel Williams?

After word emerged that Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that could cause him to miss the 2025 season, the betting odds swung toward the Saints taking quarterback Shedeur Sanders — and the question became whether someone would jump the line in front of the Saints to get him.

Now that the odds have dramatically readjusted, with the Saints penciled in for Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams, it’s fair to now ask whether someone will try to jump past the Saints to get Williams.

Here’s a team to watch: The 49ers.

The 49ers currently pick at No. 11. They could move up to No. 8 in a trade with the Panthers, or to No. 7 in a trade with the Jets, to get Williams before the Saints can take him.

If that happens, here’s a name to watch for the Saints at No. 9: Marshall defensive end Mike Green.