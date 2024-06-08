 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Steelers add another starting-caliber receiver?

  
Published June 8, 2024 06:49 AM

The Steelers launched the offseason by blowing up their quarterback depth chart. They could wrap up preparations for 2024 by adding someone who will catch plenty of passes from one or more of the new quarterbacks.

Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com believes that the Steelers will add a “legit No. 2” receiver before the season starts.

For now, the candidates to be the guy across from George Pickens are (as listed by Kaboly) Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Cordarrelle Patterson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Marquez Callaway, and Denzel Mims. In theory, rookie third-rounder Roman Wilson could quickly develop into that role.

There aren’t many great free-agent options. The biggest names are Michael Thomas, Hunter Renfrow, and Corey Davis. (Maybe Julio Jones, if there’s gas in the tank.)

A trade remains possible. But Brandon Aiyuk wants big money, and the window arguably closed on a trade when the 2024 draft came and went. Even if the 49ers would take 2025 draft pick(s), Aiyuk’s expectations surely have increased as more and more receivers have gotten more than twice what he’s due to make this season ($14.1 million), on his fifth-year option.

Could there be another veteran receiver who becomes available? Maybe. Or perhaps someone ends up in line to be cut during camp.

The longer they wait, the harder it will be to get a new arrival up to speed quickly. Without the benefit of offseason workouts or a full training camp, it can become difficult to make an immediate impact.