Wilson named Steelers’ starting QB over Fields
No changes to NFL kickoff at ownership meeting
PFT Mailbag: Mahomes’ GOAT case, Belichick to NYG?

2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Wilson named Steelers’ starting QB over Fields
No changes to NFL kickoff at ownership meeting
PFT Mailbag: Mahomes’ GOAT case, Belichick to NYG?

2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Will Steelers have a Justin Fields package?

  
Published August 28, 2024 07:03 PM

When the Steelers traded for quarterback Justin Fields in March, it was assumed that: (1) Russell Wilson would be the starter; and (2) Justin Fields would have a package of plays.

Now that Wilson has staved of Fields to keep the QB1 position, the question becomes whether the Steelers will use Fields.

Rich Eisen posed that question to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin not long after the announcement was made that Wilson will be the starter.

“My friend Raheem Morris had better be ready for a Justin Fields package, I’ll just say that,” Tomlin said, in reference to Pittsburgh’s Week 1 visit to Atlanta. “I don’t want to disclose any strategic approaches, but it’s probably too much talent to be sitting around watching all day. You know what I mean?”

Indeed we do. It harkens back to 1995, when the Steelers used quarterback Kordell Stewart in certain spots. “Slash” took the Steel City by storm cameo appearances that become, from time to time, explosive and exciting plays.

Fields can bring that element to the table. And he’s one of the best 11 players on offense. Why not get him on the field, either in place of Wilson or with him?

Of course, why would Tomlin say it, if he was thinking about doing it? Most coaches would be more inclined to say nothing or to misdirect. Unless of course Tomlin has gone next level, creating the impression that he’s misdirecting so that the Falcons will think there won’t be a Fields package when in reality there will be.

I just gave myself a headache. Again.