William Jackson III trying out for Titans at rookie minicamp; 16 undrafted free agents added to roster

  
Published May 10, 2024 11:42 AM

A former first-round pick is trying out for the Titans at this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The Titans announced that cornerback William Jackson III is making a bid to earn a contract with the team. The Bengals drafted Jackson with the 24th pick in 2016 and he spent five years with the team before moving on to the Commanders. Washington traded Jackson to the Steelers in November 2022, but he never played a game for the team due to injury.

Jackson has 205 tackles, five interceptions, 51 passes defensed and a sack over the course of his career.

The Titans also announced that they have agreed to terms with 16 undrafted free agents. They are N.C. State kicker Brayden Narveson, Tennessee running back Jabari Small, Washington running back Dillon Johnson, Youngstown State wide receiver Bryce Oliver, Northern Iowa wide receiver Sam Schnee, Iowa tight end Steven Stilianos, Temple tight end David Martin-Robinson, Liberty offensive lineman X’Zauvea Gadlin, Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Brian Dooley, Texas Tech offensive lineman Cole Spencer, Penn State safety Keaton Ellis, Tennessee cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Towson State defensive back Robert Javier, Western Carolina cornerback Rod Gattison, Kansas State defensive end Khalid Duke, and Rutgers defensive lineman Isaiah Iton.