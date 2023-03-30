 Skip navigation
Willie McGinest is out at NFL Network

  
Published March 30, 2023 11:47 AM
In one of the least surprising aspects of the ongoing belt-tightening by a media outlet owned and operated by the fattest of fat cats, former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest is out at NFL Network.

Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that McGinest is among the job cuts .

NFL Network had suspended McGinest after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon . He quickly apologized for the incident that resulted in the arrest.

McGinest recently was sued for the attack. Via TMZ.com, the alleged victim claims that McGinest reacted violently to a comment about USC losing to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game.

McGinest becomes the fourth NFL Network on-air employee to exit the company in recent days. It started with Jim Trotter, who believes his public questioning of Commissioner Roger Goodell on matters of diversity, equity, and inclusion “played a role” in the decision to terminate Trotter’s employment. Also departing are Rachel Bonnetta and Mike Giardi.