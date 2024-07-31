Willie Snead, Greedy Williams among players trying out for Dolphins

The Dolphins brought in four wide receivers and four defensive backs for tryouts on Tuesday, with veteran wide receiver Willie Snead and defensive back Greedy Williams the most notable names on the list.

Snead has been in the NFL since 2014 and had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Saints, Ravens, Raiders and 49ers. He was a solid contributor early in his career, with a total of 141 catches for 1,879 yards in his first two seasons with the Saints in 2015-2016. But more recently he hasn’t done much; last year he played for the 49ers and caught just two passes.

Williams was a second-round pick of the Browns in 2019 who dealt with a series of injuries and never became the player the Browns hoped he would. Last year he was in training camp with the Eagles but was out of the league during the regular season.

The Dolphins also tried out defensive backs Javelin Guidry, Faion Hicks and Rachad Wildgoose, and receivers Richie James, Jaylon Moore and Xavier White.