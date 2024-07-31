 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Willie Snead, Greedy Williams among players trying out for Dolphins

  
Published July 31, 2024 04:18 AM

The Dolphins brought in four wide receivers and four defensive backs for tryouts on Tuesday, with veteran wide receiver Willie Snead and defensive back Greedy Williams the most notable names on the list.

Snead has been in the NFL since 2014 and had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Saints, Ravens, Raiders and 49ers. He was a solid contributor early in his career, with a total of 141 catches for 1,879 yards in his first two seasons with the Saints in 2015-2016. But more recently he hasn’t done much; last year he played for the 49ers and caught just two passes.

Williams was a second-round pick of the Browns in 2019 who dealt with a series of injuries and never became the player the Browns hoped he would. Last year he was in training camp with the Eagles but was out of the league during the regular season.

The Dolphins also tried out defensive backs Javelin Guidry, Faion Hicks and Rachad Wildgoose, and receivers Richie James, Jaylon Moore and Xavier White.