With Andy Dalton rehabbing thumb, Bryce Young will start again vs. Saints

Bryce Young will have at least another week as Carolina’s QB1.

Head coach Dave Canales said in his Wednesday press conference that Young will start against the Saints on Sunday, as Andy Dalton continues to rehab his right thumb injury.

“Andy is progressing,” Canales said. “He was out there throwing and I just really looked at all the things and for me, just erred on the side of caution and wanted to get Andy in the best possible situation to be able to make a decision going forward.

“Also, I’m excited for Bryce to have an opportunity to build off some of the things he did last week. Certainly things to work on, but a lot of good stuff that he did, too.”

While Dalton was a full participant in Carolina’s Wednesday practice, Canales noted that he wants to give Dalton more time to make sure his thumb is healed.

“It really was me taking the decision out of Andy’s hands,” Canales said. “If you were to ask Andy, can you go? He would tell you, yes. And for me, it’s like, he’s a week removed from a thumb injury. And I just wanted to make sure that we’re putting him back out there in the right state, in the right framework.

“And, I’m excited for Bryce to have another opportunity to build on the things that we’ve talked about, to continue to just grow and get that experience that we’ve talked about is invaluable — to be on the field, to be calling the plays, and doing it.”

This doesn’t mean that Young will remain the starter going forward, however.

“Bryce will be starting this week. We’ll collect all the information over the week with Andy, with Bryce, how he plays this week,” Canales said. “And then we’ll make another decision next week.”

Young completed 24-of-37 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Carolina’s 28-14 loss to Denver last week. In five appearances with three starts this season, Young has completed 59.8 percent of his throws for 523 yards with two touchdowns and five picks.

Also on the injury report, offensive tackle Ike Ekwonu (ankle), tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion), linebacker DJ Johnson (ankle), safety Jammie Robinson (knee), and tight end Tommy Tremble (back) all did not practice.

Receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) was limited.

Running back Jonathon Brooks (knee), defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (ankle), safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring), offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (knee), and linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quad) were all full.

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Josey Jewell, and defensive end A’Shawn Robinson received rest days.