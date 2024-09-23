With Carson Steele powering the drive, Chiefs take 16-14 lead

The Chiefs have taken a 16-14 lead over the Falcons, but they’ll likely lament that they couldn’t cash in with a touchdown.

Kansas City took the opening possession of the second half all the way down to Atlanta’s 1-yard line. But with a jumbo package on second-and-goal, running back Carson Steele got stuffed for a 2-yard loss.

Mahomes was then flushed out of the pocket by edge rusher Matthew Judon and threw the ball away to avoid a sack on third down, bringing up Harrison Butker’s 21-yard field goal attempt.

With the converted kick, the Chiefs finished their third possession of at least 11 plays with points.

Tight end Travis Kelce, who had just two catches for 4 yards in the first half, had a pair of grabs for 26 yards on the drive — including a 17-yard reception.

Steele had carries of 5, 9, 7, and 2 yards on the possession before he was stuffed.

But after scoring a touchdown on their second possession, the Chiefs have had to settle for three field goals to put up points.

On the other side, Falcons offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (knee) and Drew Dalman (ankle) have been downgraded to out.