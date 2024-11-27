With four TD passes, Tua Tagovailoa wins AFC offensive player of the week

The Dolphins cruised to a 34-15 victory over the Patriots on Sunday and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a big reason why.

Now Tagovailoa has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Mimai’s quarterback completed 29-of-40 passes for 317 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in the win.

In seven games this season, Tagovailoa has completed a league-high 73.3 percent of his passes for 1,760 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Dolphins have now won three in a row to put their record at 5-6 entering a key Week 13 matchup with the Packers to finish the Thanksgiving slate on Thursday.