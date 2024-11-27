 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bucsatpanthers_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_titansatcomm_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Titans vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_giantsatcowboys_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers
PFT’s Week 13 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bucsatpanthers_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_titansatcomm_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Titans vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_giantsatcowboys_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers
PFT’s Week 13 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With four TD passes, Tua Tagovailoa wins AFC offensive player of the week

  
Published November 27, 2024 12:09 PM

The Dolphins cruised to a 34-15 victory over the Patriots on Sunday and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a big reason why.

Now Tagovailoa has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Mimai’s quarterback completed 29-of-40 passes for 317 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in the win.

In seven games this season, Tagovailoa has completed a league-high 73.3 percent of his passes for 1,760 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Dolphins have now won three in a row to put their record at 5-6 entering a key Week 13 matchup with the Packers to finish the Thanksgiving slate on Thursday.