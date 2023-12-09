With Geno Smith questionable, Seahawks elevate Sean Mannion from the practice squad

With Geno Smith questionable with a groin injury, the Seahawks elevated quarterback Sean Mannion from the practice squad ahead of their Week 14 game against the 49ers.

Smith injured his groin in Thursday’s practice, and coach Pete Carroll said Friday that the starting quarterback will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

If Smith can’t play, Drew Lock will make his first career start with the Seahawks, and Mannion would serve as the backup. Mannion previously spent time with the Seahawks during training camp in 2021 and was on the team’s practice squad last year.

He has appeared in 14 games with three starts in his career.

Mannion was on Minnesota’s practice squad before being released last week.

“Amazing recall that he can jump back in,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday, via John Boyle of the team website. “He’s been with another team here just a couple weeks ago with Minnesota. He’s a very special football player in that he has so much command, so that’s really a benefit for us.”

The Seahwks also elevated linebacker Patrick O’Connell from the practice squad, giving Seattle extra depth at the position with Jordyn Brooks questionable with an ankle injury. Outside linebacker Frank Clark will not travel with the team to Santa Clara as the team announced his absence is non-injury related/inactive.

O’Connell, an undrafted rookie out of Montana, would make his regular-season NFL debut if he is active on Sunday.