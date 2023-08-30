With Isaiah McKenzie’s release, Colts have three WRs on active roster

With rosters getting trimmed to 53 players on Tuesday, some teams have oddities within certain position groups as things still fluctuate in the lead up to Week One.

The Colts are one such club, as they’re now down to just three receivers on their active roster.

After claiming three players off waivers, Indianapolis waived defensive tackle McTelvin Agim and offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell. The franchise also released receiver Isaiah McKenzie as the final corresponding move.

That leaves the Colts with Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, and rookie Josh Downs at receiver on the 53.

Indianapolis did announce its practice squad and the club does have D.J. Montgomery, Amari Rodgers, Mike Strachan, and Juan Winfree at receiver for that group. But it stands to reason that the Colts will have some more changes at receiver over the coming week to bring better balance to their roster.