With Joe Burrow out “several weeks,” Bengals will work out a pair of quarterbacks

Quarterback Joe Burrow is out for several weeks with a calf injury. And, as coach Zac Taylor made it clear on Friday, several weeks means (drum roll) several weeks.

With only two healthy quarterbacks in camp and plenty of throws to be made in practice and plenty of reps to be taken during the preseason, the Bengals will work out a pair of former XFL quarterbacks.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Bengals will work out Reid Sinnett and Drew Plitt.

Sinnett, who played college football at the University of San Diego, has spent time with the Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Eagles. He played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL.

Plitt, from Ball State, spent time last year with the Bengals and played for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

Whoever gets the gig will join Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning as the Bengals’ quarterback, until Burrow is back.