 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FENCING-ITA-WC-WOMEN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
JAPAN-FUKUOKA-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-SWIMMING-DAY 3
Katie Ledecky breaks tie with Michael Phelps for swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_amundird3ehl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_final_230729_1920x1080.jpg
Australia sets record in 4x100m freestyle relay
nbc_oht_kailensheridan_v2_230728.jpg
How music sets tone for Sheridan and Canada WNT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FENCING-ITA-WC-WOMEN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
JAPAN-FUKUOKA-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-SWIMMING-DAY 3
Katie Ledecky breaks tie with Michael Phelps for swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_amundird3ehl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_final_230729_1920x1080.jpg
Australia sets record in 4x100m freestyle relay
nbc_oht_kailensheridan_v2_230728.jpg
How music sets tone for Sheridan and Canada WNT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With Joe Burrow out “several weeks,” Bengals will work out a pair of quarterbacks

  
Published July 29, 2023 10:38 AM

Quarterback Joe Burrow is out for several weeks with a calf injury. And, as coach Zac Taylor made it clear on Friday, several weeks means (drum roll) several weeks.

With only two healthy quarterbacks in camp and plenty of throws to be made in practice and plenty of reps to be taken during the preseason, the Bengals will work out a pair of former XFL quarterbacks.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Bengals will work out Reid Sinnett and Drew Plitt.

Sinnett, who played college football at the University of San Diego, has spent time with the Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Eagles. He played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL.

Plitt, from Ball State, spent time last year with the Bengals and played for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

Whoever gets the gig will join Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning as the Bengals’ quarterback, until Burrow is back.