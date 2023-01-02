With meaningless Week 18 game looming, it would “bother” Tom Brady to not play

The Buccaneers have won the NFC South. They’ll be the No. 4 seed in the conference. The outcome of Week 18 won’t change that.

So here’s the question. Will they rest their starters for Week 18, at Atlanta?

“We’ll see how the injury situation looks, and we’ll get together as a staff and talk this week,” coach Todd Bowles on Sunday, regarding the possibility of giving players the final game of the regular season off -- including quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady doesn’t like that. He told reporters that it would “bother” him to not play, pointing out that he has only missed games when injured (in 2008, after a Week One ACL) and when suspended (in 2016).

“This is football season,” Brady said. “We’re football players. It’s what we do. We play football .”

Brady is only eight completions away from tying the single-season completion record that he set in 2021. And, if he possibly won’t be back in 2023, this is one more game that he can play before packing it in.