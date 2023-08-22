With offseason issues resolved, Joe Mixon focused on being a team leader

Joe Mixon held a news conference Monday, a day after announcing a boycott of specific reporters. It was the first time he had talked to the media since the end of last season.

Mixon recently was found not guilty of aggravated menacing and reworked his contract to remain with the team. The Bengals running back called it a “great thing” to have everything behind him.

He was asked if he had any regrets about this offseason, and Mixon said simply it was a “blessing” to be back with the team.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to keep it to football questions,” Mixon said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “But it’s a great thing for everything to be pretty much over with and to be able to hone in on being the best teammate that I can possibly be, being the leader and the captain that I am around the team.”

Mixon, who is entering his seventh season with the team that drafted him in the second round, agreed to a new deal that lowered his cap charge from $12 million to $8.5 million for 2023. He could have declined to redo the deal and likely gotten his release, but Mixon wanted to stay in Cincinnati for a chance to finish the job.

“We see the Super Bowl window,” Mixon said. “As long as we keep everybody together, we’re right there. Hopefully these guys get their deals done.”