Woody Johnson: I’ve never seen a holdout like Haason Reddick’s, but we’ll welcome him

The Jets traded for pass rusher Haason Reddick this offseason and still haven’t had him on the field for a single practice or game, but Jets owner Woody Johnson isn’t giving up on the possibility of Reddick coming to work.

Johnson told reporters on a conference call today that he has never experienced a player engaging in the kind of holdout Reddick is staging, but that the team still wants him.

“This is something I’ve never seen before,” Johnson said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “You have to be part psychologist and part some other gist to try to figure out what is actually going on. I hope that the young man can come to the team. We’d welcome him with open arms. When he gets here, he’ll find a very welcome locker room.”

Johnson then addressed Reddick directly.

“Haason, get in your car, drive down 95 and come to the New York Jets. We can meet you and get you an escort right into the building,” Johnson said.

So far, Reddick hasn’t done that. It remains to be seen whether the departure of head coach Robert Saleh could change that.