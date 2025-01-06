Woody Johnson: Our next coach will have to decide what QB situation is

The Jets have already gotten the ball rolling on their searches for a new head coach and General Manager and things should pick up speed now that the regular season is over.

Owner Woody Johnson is running those searches and he told Brian Costello of the New York Post before Sunday’s season finale that “what we’re doing right now can be transformative and will be transformative.” Johnson said he is “pretty positive” that the effort will result in a team that players, coaches and fans can be proud of in the future.

Johnson did not say who would be playing quarterback for such a team. That’s one of the big questions for the Jets after the trade for Aaron Rodgers bore less fruit than they hoped on the field, but Johnson said the answers won’t start coming until those hires are in place.

“From a numbers standpoint, he did OK, except for the most important number — winning games,” Johnson said. “But that’s going to be up to the coach. The coach will have to decide what the quarterback situation is. That’s going to be a very important job for the General Manager and the coach — what do we want and when do we get it and what’s our timeline. Where does Aaron Rodgers fit into that?”

There will be a lot more for the new regime to sort out than just the quarterback position, but it’s a big piece of the puzzle that the Jets have been struggling to solve for more than a decade.