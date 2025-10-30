 Skip navigation
Woody Marks added to Texans injury report as a limited participant

  
October 30, 2025

Running back Woody Marks was added to the Texans’ injury report for Thursday’s practice.

Marks was listed as a limited participant due to a calf injury. Defensive ends Denico Autry (knee) and Dylan Horton (knee) were also added with limited designations.

The status of all three players will be updated on Friday and Marks’ absence would be a blow to the team’s offensive backfield for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Wide receiver Nico Collins (concussion), wide receiver Christian Kirk (hamstring), fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring), and safety Jalen Pitre (foot) were all upgraded from limited to full participation. Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (chest) remained limited and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee, shoulder) was the only player out of practice.