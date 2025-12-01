 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Word circulates within Kentucky program that Chip Kelly could be next coach

  
Published November 30, 2025 11:18 PM

The Raiders may be saving some of the money that would otherwise go to pay former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s buyout.

Word is circulating among Kentucky players that Kelly could be the team’s next head coach. That doesn’t mean he will be. It doesn’t even mean he’s an official candidate. It means only that Kentucky players have somehow developed the impression that Kelly could be the new coach.

Kentucky fired coach Mark Stoops on Sunday, after the conclusion of a 5-7 season. On Saturday, Stoops said there was a “zero percent chance” he’d walk away. He had coached the Wildcats since 2013. He had a record of 72-80.

Kelly was the head coach at Oregon from 2009 through 2012. He coached the Eagles for three seasons and the 49ers for one year. After a year off in 2017, he coached UCLA from 2018 through 2023. He served as the Ohio State offensive coodinator in 2024, before being hired by the Raiders to a three-year contract with a reported value of $6 million per year.

The Raiders fired Kelly last Sunday night. If the rumor currently making the rounds among Kentucky players is accurate, Kelly could be crash landing on his feet, quickly.