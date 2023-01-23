 Skip navigation
Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Would Jeff Bezos sell the Washington Post to buy the Commanders?

  
Published January 23, 2023 11:57 AM
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has yet to make a bid to buy the Washington Commanders. Some wonder whether he will get involved in the chase for the team owned by Daniel Snyder since 1999.

Via Josh Kosman of the New York Post, some believe Bezos may sell the Washington Post in order to buy the Commanders.

That seems like too simple of a solution, if it’s true that Snyder doesn’t want to sell to Bezos because Bezos owns the Washington Post. Snyder doesn’t hate the Washington Post for what it may write in the future but for what it has written in the past, specifically about Snyder. Specifically to perhaps force Snyder out. Per the report, however, Snyder would regard it as a goodwill gesture, if Bezos were to sell the Washington Post.

A spokesman for Bezos told the New York Post that the Washington Post isn’t for sale.

Here’s an idea, sparked by the fact that Carroll Rosenbloom and Robert Irsay once traded the Rams for the Colts, straight up. Bezos could include the Washington Post as part of the purchase price of the Commanders, and then Snyder would tell the Post to cover Bezos and the Commanders as aggressively as Bezos and the Post covered Snyder and the Commanders.

I was kidding when I started typing that paragraph. But the time I finished it, it started to sound like a pretty good idea.