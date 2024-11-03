WR Brian Thomas Jr., RB Travis Etienne are active for Jaguars vs. Eagles

The Jaguars will have wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (chest) and running back Travis Etienne (hamstring). Both players are active after questionable designations.

Thomas is sixth in the NFL with 573 receiving yards.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder) won’t play. He is inactive after a questionable designation.

The Jaguars’ other inactives are left guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle), offensive lineman Jason Foster, defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo and defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle).

The Eagles’ inactives are tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring), cornerback Darius Slay (groin), quarterback Tanner McKee, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard and safety Tristin McCollum. McKee is the emergency third-string quarterback.

Goedert is missing his third consecutive game.