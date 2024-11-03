 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
WR Brian Thomas Jr., RB Travis Etienne are active for Jaguars vs. Eagles

  
Published November 3, 2024 03:06 PM

The Jaguars will have wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (chest) and running back Travis Etienne (hamstring). Both players are active after questionable designations.

Thomas is sixth in the NFL with 573 receiving yards.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder) won’t play. He is inactive after a questionable designation.

The Jaguars’ other inactives are left guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle), offensive lineman Jason Foster, defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo and defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle).

The Eagles’ inactives are tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring), cornerback Darius Slay (groin), quarterback Tanner McKee, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard and safety Tristin McCollum. McKee is the emergency third-string quarterback.

Goedert is missing his third consecutive game.