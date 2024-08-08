WR Charlie Jones carted off at Bengals practice

The Bengals saw a member of their receiving corps leave Thursday’s practice with an injury.

Wideout Charlie Jones was carted off the field after making a catch in a 7-on-7 drill during a session being held at Paycor Stadium. Reporters at the practice said Jones appeared to suffer an injury to his right leg.

Jones was a fourth-round pick last year and he appeared in 11 games during his rookie season. He averaged 10.8 yards per punt return, including an 81-yard score, and caught seven passes for 64 yards.

The Bengals have been practicing without Ja’Marr Chase throughout camp, so Jones’s injury leaves them even thinner at a key spot on offense.