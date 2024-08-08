 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WR Charlie Jones carted off at Bengals practice

  
Published August 8, 2024 03:33 PM

The Bengals saw a member of their receiving corps leave Thursday’s practice with an injury.

Wideout Charlie Jones was carted off the field after making a catch in a 7-on-7 drill during a session being held at Paycor Stadium. Reporters at the practice said Jones appeared to suffer an injury to his right leg.

Jones was a fourth-round pick last year and he appeared in 11 games during his rookie season. He averaged 10.8 yards per punt return, including an 81-yard score, and caught seven passes for 64 yards.

The Bengals have been practicing without Ja’Marr Chase throughout camp, so Jones’s injury leaves them even thinner at a key spot on offense.