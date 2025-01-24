 Skip navigation
WR Emeka Egbuka jumping from Ohio State to the NFL

  
Published January 24, 2025 02:58 PM

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka started the week by winning a national title and he ended it by announcing his plans for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Egbuka announced on social media that he will be leaving Ohio State in order to enter this year’s draft pool. Egbuka had six catches for 64 yards and one carry for 13 yards in Monday’s 34-23 win over Notre Dame.

Egbuka had 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2024 season and he will leave Ohio State as the school’s all-time leader in catches and receiving yards.

Names like Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Cris Carter, Santonio Holmes, and Terry McLaurin have come out of Columbus over the years, so Egbuka taking those crowns is impressive. He’ll try to follow in their footsteps at the professional level as well.