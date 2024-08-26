WR Hollywood Brown, CB Joshua Williams the only Chiefs to miss Monday’s practice

The Chiefs had only two players who did not practice on Monday.

Receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown and cornerback Joshua Williams were the only players who didn’t participate, Charles Goldman of atozsports.com reports.

Brown was diagnosed with a sternoclavicular joint injury in a preseason game against the Jaguars. He is unlikely to play in the season opener against the Ravens as he recovers, though the Chiefs have not ruled him out yet.

Williams injured a hamstring in practice last week.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (shoulder), offensive tackle Wanya Morris (knee) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) were back on the practice field.

Morris reinjured his knee last week after missing time earlier in training camp with a bone bruise.