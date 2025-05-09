 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WR Ja’Corey Brooks among Commanders undrafted free agent signings

  
Published May 9, 2025 07:17 AM

The Commanders drafted one wide receiver this April and they added two more undrafted rookies to the roster on Thursday.

Ja’Corey Brooks and Jacoby Jones both signed with the team. The Commanders announced 10 undrafted free agent additions overall.

Brooks played three seasons at Alabama before transferring to Louisville last year. He had 61 catches for 1,013 yards and nine touchowns.

Jones played his final college season at UCF after starting out at Ohio.

The Commanders also signed Boston College linebacker Kam Arnold, UCF defensive tackle Ricky Barber, Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker, N.C. State guard Timothy McKay, Jackson State safety Rob McDaniel, Louisiana cornerback Car’lin Vigers, Florida State cornerback Fentrell Cypress, and UCLA linebacker Ale Kaho.