WR Ja’Corey Brooks among Commanders undrafted free agent signings

The Commanders drafted one wide receiver this April and they added two more undrafted rookies to the roster on Thursday.

Ja’Corey Brooks and Jacoby Jones both signed with the team. The Commanders announced 10 undrafted free agent additions overall.

Brooks played three seasons at Alabama before transferring to Louisville last year. He had 61 catches for 1,013 yards and nine touchowns.

Jones played his final college season at UCF after starting out at Ohio.

The Commanders also signed Boston College linebacker Kam Arnold, UCF defensive tackle Ricky Barber, Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker, N.C. State guard Timothy McKay, Jackson State safety Rob McDaniel, Louisiana cornerback Car’lin Vigers, Florida State cornerback Fentrell Cypress, and UCLA linebacker Ale Kaho.