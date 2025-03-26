 Skip navigation
WR James Proche to sign with Titans

  
Published March 26, 2025 03:18 PM

Wide receiver James Proche is on his way to Tennessee.

Proche announced on Instagram that he has agreed to sign with the Titans. There has been no word regarding the terms of his deal with the AFC South club.

Proche played in 19 games and made one start for the Browns over the last two seasons. He had three catches for 21 yards and returned 49 punts during his time in Cleveland. He averaged nine yards per return in that role.

The Ravens selected Proche in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He had 25 catches for 278 yards in 53 games for the Ravens.