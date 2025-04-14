WR Matthew Golden visited the Lions

Wide receiver Matthew Golden slowed down enough to meet with the Lions over the weekend.

Golden ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any wideout at this year’s Scouting Combine and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he paid a visit to the reigning NFC North champs.

Golden played two seasons at Houston before transferring to Texas for the 2024 season. He caught 58 passes for 907 yards and nine touchdowns before running the 40 in 4.29 seconds in Indianapolis earlier this year.

The Lions have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, and Kalif Raymond back from the 2024 season, but they could try to add a new wrinkle to the offense if Golden is available when they are on the board next week.