Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas
nbc_pft_draft_250414.jpg
Players whose legacy will benefit most from SB win
nbc_pft_saintsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New Orleans Saints

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
WR Matthew Golden visited the Lions

  
Published April 14, 2025 09:54 AM

Wide receiver Matthew Golden slowed down enough to meet with the Lions over the weekend.

Golden ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any wideout at this year’s Scouting Combine and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he paid a visit to the reigning NFC North champs.

Golden played two seasons at Houston before transferring to Texas for the 2024 season. He caught 58 passes for 907 yards and nine touchdowns before running the 40 in 4.29 seconds in Indianapolis earlier this year.

The Lions have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, and Kalif Raymond back from the 2024 season, but they could try to add a new wrinkle to the offense if Golden is available when they are on the board next week.