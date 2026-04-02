WR Omar Cooper Jr. has a pre-draft visit with the Panthers

The Panthers have drafted a wide receiver in the first round of each of the last two drafts and they’re meeting with one of this year’s top prospects at the position.

Jordan Reid of ESPN.com reports that Omar Cooper Jr. is set to visit with the NFC South team. Cooper took part in Indiana’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

Cooper led the Hoosiers with 69 catches and 937 receiving yards on their way to the national title. He also caught 13 touchdowns, which left him two behind team leader Elijah Sarratt.

Tetairoa McMillan was the Panthers’ 2025 first-round pick and he won offensive rookie of the year last season. The Panthers, who have the 19th overall pick this year, traded into the first round to select Xavier Legette in 2024.