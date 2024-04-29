WR Qadir Ismail, son of Qadry Ismail, invited to Ravens’ rookie minicamp

The Ravens invited Samford receiver Qadir Ismail to tryout at their rookie minicamp later this week, NFL Media reports.

Ismail is the son of Qadry Ismail, who played 10 years in the NFL, spending 1999-01 in Baltimore and winning a Super Bowl ring. Qadir Ismail is the nephew of Rocket Ismail, who played nine NFL seasons.

Qadir Ismail spent his first four seasons at Villanova, where he played quarterback and receiver.

He moved to receiver in 2021 and and appeared in nine games, catching 11 passes for 181 yards.

During the 2022 season at Samford, Ismail played three games and caught three passes for 21 yards. He made 11 catches for 114 yards in 2023.