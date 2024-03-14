WR Trent Sherfield agrees to a one-year deal with Vikings

The Vikings have agreed to terms with receiver Trent Sherfield on a one-year deal worth $1.79 million, Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com reports.

Sherfield, 28, excels as a blocker and a core special teams player.

He played 392 offensive snaps and 150 on special teams in 17 games last season. Sherfield caught 11 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown and made three tackles.

He began his career with three seasons in Arizona before a year in San Francisco, a year in Miami and a year in Buffalo. He has totaled 78 receptions for 930 yards and five touchdowns.