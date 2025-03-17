WR Zach Pascal to visit Giants

The Giants still don’t have a quarterback, but they are forging ahead with attempts to address other areas of the offense.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they are hosting free agent wide receiver Zach Pascal on a Monday visit.

Pascal spent the last two seasons in Arizona and appeared in every game during the 2024 season, but did not have a catch while seeing most of his playing time on special teams. He had four catches for 19 yards in 2023 and 15 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown with the Eagles in 2022.

Pascal spent his first four NFL seasons with the Colts and Giants wide receivers coach Mike Groh was his position coach for his last two seasons in Indianapolis.