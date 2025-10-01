Xavien Howard: “My kids are more important to me than football”

Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard, who joined the Colts in the middle of August, has retired from football on the first day of October.

Howard provided a statement regarding his decision to Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald.

“Throughout my career I’ve always played football for the love of the sport,” Howard said. “I enjoyed everything that came with being a part of the NFL, it was my passion for the game that drove me. I love and appreciate the Miami Dolphins for drafting me and giving me the chance to play pro football. I cannot thank the Indianapolis Colts enough for letting me continue to live out my dream but my dream has now changed.

“I’ve been getting closer to God and asking that He directs my path. I am a man of faith and I believe wholeheartedly that He doesn’t make mistakes. He has led me to ending my career. I am now putting God and my priorities first. When I was away from the game in 2024, I fell in love with taking my kids to school, doing activities with them and watching them grow up. Up to that point I had always put my family after football. I’m no longer willing to do so. So today I am retiring from the National Football League.

“My purpose has been fulfilled in this sport, but my kids are more important to me than football. I’ve had a hell of a career, and even though it’s ending in a unique way, I’m cool with that because for once I’m putting my family first and I’m proud and excited about that decision.”

Howard had started all four games for the Colts in 2025. He had a rough outing on Sunday against the Rams.

He walks away from the balance of a one-year, $1.255 million contract.

The 32-year-old Howard was a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2016. He played for Miami through 2023. He was released by the Dolphins in the 2024 offseason, and he didn’t play last season.

Howard was a four-time Pro Bowler, a one-time first-team All-Pro, and a one-time second-team All-Pro. He finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2020.