Xavier Legette questionable for Week 3 vs. Falcons

The Panthers may not have one of their key offensive weapons for Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons.

Xavier Legette is officially questionable for the contest with a hamstring injury.

The Panthers listed Legette as a limited participant for all three practice reports this week. Legette, the No. 32 overall pick of last year’s draft, has four receptions for just 8 yards over the first two weeks.

Carolina will also be without a pair of defensive starters as linebacker Patrick Jones II (hamstring) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) have both been ruled out.

Receiver Brycen Tremayne (quad), defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (knee), safety Tre’von Moehrig (illness), and running back Rico Dowdle (knee) are all off the injury report and are set to play.