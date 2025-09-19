 Skip navigation
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Xavier Legette questionable for Week 3 vs. Falcons

  
Published September 19, 2025 01:01 PM

The Panthers may not have one of their key offensive weapons for Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons.

Xavier Legette is officially questionable for the contest with a hamstring injury.

The Panthers listed Legette as a limited participant for all three practice reports this week. Legette, the No. 32 overall pick of last year’s draft, has four receptions for just 8 yards over the first two weeks.

Carolina will also be without a pair of defensive starters as linebacker Patrick Jones II (hamstring) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) have both been ruled out.

Receiver Brycen Tremayne (quad), defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (knee), safety Tre’von Moehrig (illness), and running back Rico Dowdle (knee) are all off the injury report and are set to play.