Xavier Legette returns to Panthers practice

  
Published August 12, 2024 09:50 AM

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Panthers on Monday.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, first-round rookie receiver Xavier Legette is back on the field after missing a few practices with a foot injury.

The Panthers traded up to No. 32 overall to select Legette out of South Carolina in the spring.

Person also notes that tight end Tommy Tremble is practicing on Monday for the first time in camp. Heading into his fourth season, Tremble has 62 career catches for 548 yards with seven touchdowns. In 2023, he caught 23 passes for 194 yards with three TDs in 16 games.

The Panthers will host the Jets on Saturday for the second week of preseason play.