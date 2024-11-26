 Skip navigation
Xavier McKinney misses practice for personal reasons

  
Published November 26, 2024 06:37 PM

The Packers did not have safety Xavier McKinney on Tuesday.

He missed practice for personal reasons.

Left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) was the only other change to the practice report Tuesday, listed as a full participant after being limited a day earlier.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion), tight end John FitzPatrick (back) and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (ankle) again were estimated as non-participants.

Running back Josh Jacobs (rest) and center Josh Myers (pectoral) were limited.