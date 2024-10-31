Xavier McKinney wins NFC defensive player of the month

Green Bay safety Xavier McKinney has made a significant impact has made a big impact in his first season with the club and now he’s been named NFC defensive player of the month for October.

McKinney totaled 19 tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a sack in October. He was the only player in the league with multiple interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery from Weeks 5-8.

In eight games this season, McKinney leads the league with six interceptions. He’s registered seven total passes defensed along with 36 total tackles.

This is McKinney’s first career defensive player of the month award.

McKinney and the Packers will have a tough divisional challenge on their hands in Week 9, as they’ll play the Lions on Sunday.