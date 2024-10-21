Xavier Newman carted off on a backboard after collision in third quarter

Jets offensive lineman Xavier Newman has been carted off the field on a backboard after a collision with Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen in the third quarter of Sunday night’s matchup between New York and Pittsburgh.

The collision occurred on Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop’s second interception of the night. Queen hit Newman near the sideline, with Newman going down out of the field of play.

Newman was stabilized with his facemask taken off his helmet. He was placed on a backboard, loaded onto a cart, and brought off the field — presumably to be transported to a local hospital.

Newman was appearing in his 18th career game. He had been inserted into the game after Alijah Vera-Tucker went down with an ankle injury in the first half.

UPDATE 10:45 p.m. ET: Per NBC’s Melissa Stark, Newman is on the way to a local hospital and has movement in his extremities as he squeezed a trainer’s hand.