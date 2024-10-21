 Skip navigation
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Xavier Newman carted off on a backboard after collision in third quarter

  
Published October 20, 2024 10:39 PM

Jets offensive lineman Xavier Newman has been carted off the field on a backboard after a collision with Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen in the third quarter of Sunday night’s matchup between New York and Pittsburgh.

The collision occurred on Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop’s second interception of the night. Queen hit Newman near the sideline, with Newman going down out of the field of play.

Newman was stabilized with his facemask taken off his helmet. He was placed on a backboard, loaded onto a cart, and brought off the field — presumably to be transported to a local hospital.

Newman was appearing in his 18th career game. He had been inserted into the game after Alijah Vera-Tucker went down with an ankle injury in the first half.

UPDATE 10:45 p.m. ET: Per NBC’s Melissa Stark, Newman is on the way to a local hospital and has movement in his extremities as he squeezed a trainer’s hand.