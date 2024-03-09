Xavier Worthy: In a perfect world Chiefs would draft me, use me like Tyreek Hill

The fastest player in Scouting Combine history would love to be the next Tyreek Hill in Kansas City.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who set a Combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash, told USA Today that he saw the way Patrick Mahomes targeted Hill during their five years together in Kansas City, and Worthy would love to provide the same element to the Chiefs’ offense now that Hill is in Miami.

“In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs,” Worthy said. “Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me.”

Hill may be the fastest player in the NFL, but he wasn’t invited to the Combine after a tumultuous college career that saw him kicked out of Oklahoma State for a domestic violence arrest. Worthy believes he’ll be the fastest player in the NFL in 2024, but Worthy said he knows he’s not the fastest sprinter anywhere. Asked if he could beat Usain Bolt, who was clocked in 4.22 seconds when he ran a 40 at the NFL Experience festivities at the Super Bowl in 2019, Worthy said Bolt would smoke him.

“No,” Worthy said when asked if he could beat Bolt in the 40. “His 40 was in shoes and sweats. There’s no comparison. I’m not even gonna disrespect him.”

Worthy can’t out-run Bolt, but he may be able to out-run every defensive back in the NFL. And he could be doing it in Kansas City.