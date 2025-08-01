Xavier Worthy returned to practice Friday after equilibrium problem

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy returned to practice Friday.

Worthy missed Wednesday’s practice with concussion-like symptoms that landed him in concussion protocol. Further testing, though, revealed something else.

“It ended up not being a concussion,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via John Dixon of arrowheadpride.com. ”He had a little liquid in his ear. They took care of that. It was throwing his equilibrium off just a bit.”

Reid said Worthy insisted he didn’t have a concussion, but noted that the team always will be cautious with potential head injuries.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) and linebacker Jeff Bassa (ankle) also returned to practice.

Wide receivers Hollywood Brown (ankle) and Skyy Moore (hamstring), tight end Jake Briningstool, safety Deon Bush (hamstring) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee) all missed another day of workouts.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill left practice early on the front seat of a cart, and Reid said Tranquill strained his back “a little.”