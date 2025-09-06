Xavier Worthy set for MRI on injured shoulder

The Chiefs opened Friday night’s game against the Chargers without the suspended Rashee Rice and they lost another wideout three plays into the game.

Xavier Worthy collided with tight end Travis Kelce and left the game with a shoulder injury. Worthy was ruled out for the night a short time later and head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the team will get more information about how long he’ll be out when he has an MRI upon returning to Kansas City from Brazil on Saturday.

The Chiefs fell behind by 10 points in the first half after Worthy’s injury and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his absence contributed to the 27-21 loss.

“That’s someone that’s a huge part of our game plan,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN.com. “He’s someone that we’re counting on to go make plays against some of the man coverages that they played. I thought guys did a good job stepping up in those roles, but you could tell it took us a little bit to get going.”

The Chiefs will be hoping for good news on Worthy with a Week 2 home game against the Eagles and a possible 0-2 start staring them in the face.