 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Xavier Worthy set to return to practice field on Thursday

  
Published September 11, 2025 02:01 PM

There’s some positive news on the injury front for the Chiefs.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Kansas City noted the only member of the 53-man roster who will not practice on Thursday is receiver Jalen Royals. That means receiver Xavier Worthy is set to practice in some capacity.

Worthy is dealing with a dislocated shoulder and did not participate on Wednesday. He could wear a brace upon his return.

Head coach Andy Reid noted on Wednesday that Worthy is rehabbing, adding that injured reserve and/or surgery weren’t a consideration at the moment.

Royals, however, is still dealing with a knee injury, and the rookie is unlikely to play this week.

Kansas City’s full Thursday injury report will be released later in the day.