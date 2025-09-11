Xavier Worthy set to return to practice field on Thursday

There’s some positive news on the injury front for the Chiefs.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Kansas City noted the only member of the 53-man roster who will not practice on Thursday is receiver Jalen Royals. That means receiver Xavier Worthy is set to practice in some capacity.

Worthy is dealing with a dislocated shoulder and did not participate on Wednesday. He could wear a brace upon his return.

Head coach Andy Reid noted on Wednesday that Worthy is rehabbing, adding that injured reserve and/or surgery weren’t a consideration at the moment.

Royals, however, is still dealing with a knee injury, and the rookie is unlikely to play this week.

Kansas City’s full Thursday injury report will be released later in the day.