Xavier Worthy takes his first NFL touch for a 21-yard TD

It didn’t take long for Chiefs rookie receiver Xavier Worthy to make an impact.

The man who ran the fastest ever 40-yard dash at the scouting combine took an end around 21 yards for a touchdown, evening the score between Baltimore and Kansas City at 7-7.

It was the first touch of Worthy’s professional career.

The Chiefs traded up to select Worthy at No. 28 overall after he ran a 4.21 40-yard dash.

Second-year receiver Rashee Rice also made an impact on the possession, catching Patrick Mahomes’ first pass of the season for an 11-yard gain. Then he caught one for 16 yards on third-ad-6, with a horse-collar tackle foul adding 15 more yards.

Mahomes has started the game 2-of-2 for 27 yards.

While the Chiefs checked defensive end Malik Herring and cornerback Trent McDuffie for a concussion after the two players collided on a tackle, both were cleared.