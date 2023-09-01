XFL’s Vipers might be leaving Las Vegas

At a time when more pro sports teams are coming to Las Vegas, one could be leaving.

According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the XFL’s Vegas Vipers could be leaving town.

They won’t return to their 2023 home, Cashman Field, in 2024. They will either find another location in Southern Nevada, or leave the area.

The Vipers finished dead last in home attendance in 2023, averaging 6,028 fans on a five-game schedule. It didn’t help that the Vipers lost eight of 10 games. Rod Woodson served as the coach last year. After Woodson stepped down, Anthony Blevins was hired to take over.

The XFL returns after the conclusion of the NFL season.