Yaya Diaby carted off with ankle injury

The Buccaneers saw a key member of their defense go down with an injury at Thursday’s practice.

Edge rusher Yaya Diaby had to be carted off the field after going down during a drill. Diaby was not putting weight on his left leg before getting onto the cart.

After practice, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters at a press conference that Diaby injured his ankle. He said he did not have an update regarding the prognosis and that the team is “hopeful” Diaby avoided a major injury.

Diaby had 7.5 sacks during his rookie season and his presence became more important to the defense when Randy Gregory opted not to report to training camp last month.