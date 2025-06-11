 Skip navigation
Yes, Aaron Rodgers is married

  
Published June 11, 2025 11:12 AM

When quarterback Aaron Rodgers attended the Kentucky Derby last month, he seemed to be wearing a ring on the traditional finger that indicates matrimony. When Rodgers signed his contract with the Steelers over the weekend, he seemed to be wearing a ring on the traditional finger that indicates matrimony.

On Tuesday, Rodgers was asked about the ring he’s wearing on the traditional finger that indicates matrimony.

“Yeah, it’s a wedding ring,” Rodgers said.

How long has he been married?

“It’s been a couple months,” he said.

So there’s the answer. Rodgers, at 41, has gotten married. It’s a major change in his existence. It will impact his life in many ways.

The impact it has on his new job remains to be seen.