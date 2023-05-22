 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Yodny Cajuste to visit with Jets, Giants

  
Published May 22, 2023 05:01 AM

Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste may have a new team sooner than later.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cajuste will take a free-agent visit with the Jets on Monday and the Giants on Tuesday.

A Patriots third-round pick in 2019, Cajuste has appeared in 17 games with five starts in his career. He played 10 games with three starts last season for New England, tallying 197 offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.

After re-signing Cajuste on a restricted free agent tender, the Patriots waived Cajuste last week .