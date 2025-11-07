Younghoe Koo set to kick for Giants in Week 10 vs. Bears

Younghoe Koo hasn’t kicked since Week 1, which was his last appearance for the Falcons.

He is now set to get a new shot this weekend.

With Graham Gano dealing with a neck injury, Koo is in line to be elevated off the practice squad to handle the kicking duties in the Week 10 matchup against the Bears.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters in his press conference that Gano is still not set to kick in practice on Friday after he missed Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.

“I would assume it’s going to be Koo,” Daboll said, via Jordan Rannan of ESPN.

Koo missed what would have been a game-tying, 44-yard field goal wide right at the end of Atlanta’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, which induced the Falcons to cut him. Koo missed nine field goals last season, finishing just 25-of-34.

He’s made 85.8 percent of his career field goals and 96.2 percent of career extra points.

Gano has hit 9-of-10 field goals and all nine of his extra points in the five games he’s kicked this year. Jude McAtamney has also hit 2-of-2 field goals but only 9-of-12 extra points in his four games.