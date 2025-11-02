YouTube, Disney squabble inches toward Monday Night Football

YouTube TV customers continue to not have access to ESPN. And no one in a position to do anything about it seems to care.

Google was able to get a deal done with Fox in August. In September, NBC and Google worked out a new contract. On Friday, however, all Disney-owned networks exited the popular streaming collection of channels.

They were gone for an entire Saturday of college football. Tomorrow night, YouTube TV customers will not be able to watch Cardinals-Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Consumers are upset. There’s no sign of progress. We’re not going to do a blow-by-blow of the arguments and counterarguments. Google and Disney have a shared obligation to the viewing public to do a deal. They’re both equally at fault, in our view.

No one wants talking points, from either side. No one wants propaganda from ESPN personalities. They just want to be able to watch football on TV. On Monday night, they’ll want to watch the Cardinals and the Cowboys.

The fact that it’s not a big game (relatively speaking) takes some of the steam out of the situation. That changes next week, when the 6-2 Eagles visit the 5-1-1 Packers, who will be 6-1-1 or 5-2-1 (or, in theory, 5-1-2).

So what’s it gonna be, Google and Disney? It’s not either/or. It’s both. Get your shit together, and give the people what they want.

A deal.