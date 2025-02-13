 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_burrowcontract_250213.jpg
Burrow spells out how Bengals can reduce cap hit
nbc_pft_teamsthatneedqbs_250213.jpg
Teams in need of QB entering Free Agency, draft
nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_burrowcontract_250213.jpg
Burrow spells out how Bengals can reduce cap hit
nbc_pft_teamsthatneedqbs_250213.jpg
Teams in need of QB entering Free Agency, draft
nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

YouTube TV might soon drop all Paramount programming amid carriage dispute

  
Published February 13, 2025 12:58 PM

The good news is that it’s happening after football season. The bad news is that it’s coming at a time when March Madness is looming.

YouTube TV will soon remove all Paramount content from its service, including CBS. It’s the latest carriage dispute between a TV content provider and a TV content producer.

It means the departure of 24 channels in all. (As of this posting, the Paramount channels still appear in my own lineup of YouTube TV selections.)

The phenomenon is hardly uncommon. The producers want what they want. The providers want what they want. The consumer is stuck in the middle.

Almost always, these fights are resolved amicably. It’s just a matter of getting to the right number. Unfortunately, it often takes an outage to put enough pressure on one or both sides to get something done.

So fear not, football fans. This will surely be done by September. College basketball fans, however, might want to start thinking about other ways to get the various channels that will be carrying the games.