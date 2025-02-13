YouTube TV might soon drop all Paramount programming amid carriage dispute

The good news is that it’s happening after football season. The bad news is that it’s coming at a time when March Madness is looming.

YouTube TV will soon remove all Paramount content from its service, including CBS. It’s the latest carriage dispute between a TV content provider and a TV content producer.

It means the departure of 24 channels in all. (As of this posting, the Paramount channels still appear in my own lineup of YouTube TV selections.)

The phenomenon is hardly uncommon. The producers want what they want. The providers want what they want. The consumer is stuck in the middle.

Almost always, these fights are resolved amicably. It’s just a matter of getting to the right number. Unfortunately, it often takes an outage to put enough pressure on one or both sides to get something done.

So fear not, football fans. This will surely be done by September. College basketball fans, however, might want to start thinking about other ways to get the various channels that will be carrying the games.